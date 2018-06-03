'The preferred goal is solving the coalition crisis'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening discussed the coalition crisis surrounding the draft law.

"I want to reach an agreement that will solve the draft law crisis and allow the government to complete its term in November 2019. At present it is not within reach," admitted Netanyahu in a conversation with reporters in Washington.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the crisis would be resolved. "That is my preferred goal and also the goal of the other partners in the government. I held talks from Washington with the coalition chairman and some of the party leaders. Chief of Staff Yoav Horovitz is continuously dealing with the issue.”

Netanyahu noted that "there are elements who are not allowing for a solution to the situation, but I hope that we will succeed." He was apparently hinting at Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who is not prepared to compromise on the issue of the draft law at this time, even though the heads of the other haredi factions appear prepared for a compromise.

Netanyahu was asked whether the issue of peace talks with the Palestinian Authority came up in his meeting with President Donald Trump and said that it is clear to the Americans that the Palestinians at this stage are not willing to begin negotiations.

"Trump did not set a timetable for the American peace plan," said the prime minister, who stressed that from his point of view, even in a future plan, the eviction of communities in Judea and Samaria would not be on the agenda. "I will not uproot communities," he declared.