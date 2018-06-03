Shaked working from Washington to reach compromise on draft law, certain that by week's end solution will be found to satisfy all sides.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, in an interview with Arutz Sheva while in Washington, relates to the crisis surrounding the Draft Law and her involvement in attempts to solve it.

"All the coalition leaders are talking to one another and there are several options for solutions," Shaked said after the end of the Yesha Council meeting that took place in a venue near the AIPAC conference.

According to reports, Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett are in contact with the haredi parties, Kulanu, and Yisrael Beyteinu to reach a compromise proposal acceptable to all parties.

Shaked: "There's no reason to topple a right-wing government over some purposeless complication. We have to pass the budget, we can reach agreement on wording of the Draft Law, and everything will be settled. We still remember the trauma that resulted when a right-wing government was overthrown in 1992, and we ended up with the Oslo agreement. We mustn't repeat this. I'm sure we'll reach a solution by the week's end."

Shaked adds that elections would not be good at this time for the State of Israel, but notes that her party is prepared in case they are unavoidable.

"I very much hope there won't be elections because it's not good for the State. If there are elections we will certainly be prepared," Shaked concludes. "I think that since there is a homogeneous, stable, and rightist coalition, it would be irresponsible for any party to dismantle such a coalition."

She also says that this is the first time she is participating in the AIPAC conference as a minister. "I spoke about the fact that we oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state and aspire to apply Israeli sovereignty and law in Area C. It's important to put things on the table."

"In the end, President Trump is leading a very clear policy. He says he will not impose an agreement on the two sides, he is transferring the embassy and we should be happy about that," the Minister said.