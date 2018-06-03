Who will benefit from the early elections in Israel?

Caroline Glick says it appears that the parties creating the crisis in the coalition are the ones who have something to lose.

With a coalition crisis looming, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu facing police questioning in numerous investigations, Caroline Glick, Senior Contributing Editor for The Jerusalem Post and famous author, says that it would NOT be ironic for Likud to gain more seats if Israel goes to early elections.

Glick explains that the Israeli public sees through the attacks being carried out against the Prime Minister and the “right” by the judiciary, media, etc. and thus as time goes on, continues to voice support for the PM and his party.

She also discusses the Prime Minister’s current visit to Washington where he is speaking at the AIPAC Policy Conference and meeting with US President Donald Trump.