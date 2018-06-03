Iran is violating its citizens' human rights

UN report says Iran executed nearly 500 people in 2017, continues violating its citizens' human rights.

A UN report published on Monday said the Iranian regime continues to arrest political opponents and activists, Reuters reported.

In addition, the regime continues to use torture as a form of punishment, despite promises to cease doing so.

The report was compiled for the UN Human Rights Council by Pakistani lawyer Asma Jahangir, who served as the UN's special special rapporteur on human rights.

Jahangir died last month.

According to diplomats, Tehran attempted to block the report's publication, but was unsuccessful.

Jahangir noted random detentions and arrests, continued executions, and the lack of citizens' right to a fair trial, Reuters reports. She also noted that Iran uses torture - including amputation and flogging - to force victims to confess, and discriminates against ethnic minorities, women, and the LGBT community. Iranian citizens are also limited in their freedom of expression and access to information, she said.

Nearly 500 people were executed in Iran over the course of 2017, and 19 had limbs amputated. Tehran also blocked Iranian citizens from accessing over 7 million different websites, Mako reported.