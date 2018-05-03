Polish sock brand changes name of 'Adolf Hitler' sock

A Polish sock company changed the name of one of its products after a complaint from the Auschwitz Museum.

One of the Nanushki company’s novelty sock designs described as a “businessman” featuring black hair and a toothbrush-style mustache was named “Adolf” until late last week, when its name was changed to “Patrick,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

The description of the renamed sock reads: “A broker, financier, businessman and philanthropist. He buys, builds and balances. Always on the plus side, because in life there is no time for free cars and unsuccessful investments. He definitely does not like to talk about his past, though in the depths of his cotton soul he longs for a time when everything was simpler and he would rather not give up his place in the ranking of the hundred richest socks.”

The company told The Jerusalem Post that the product was meant to be a “satirical and ironic character,” but that it changed the name after being contacted by the Auschwitz Museum because it did not want to offend anyone.

Other sock styles include Hungry Harry, which shows a chubby boy eating cookies and candies; Albert, which resembles Albert Einstein on one side and a very long equation on the other; and Miguel, which features a dark-skinned Mexico man on one side and cacti on the other.