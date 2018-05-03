UNICEF funding BDS?

Canadian citizens issued a call to their government to stop funding the United Nations charity, UNICEF, after it was reported that donations intended for educational purposes were instead given to BDS organization and activists around the world.

The Canadian citizens signing the petition hail from Toronto, Mississauga, Niagara, and other areas of Canada. They are supporters and members of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization which works to fight the BDS movement and the boycott on products from Judea and Samaria. The petition highlights how money intended for educational purposes was “instead given by UNICEF to BDS groups around the world.”

The petition further states, “BDS activists work to delegitimize the State of Israel by spreading lies on a massive scale, primarily to people who are not familiar with the facts on the ground…. The groups supporting a boycott against Israel are anti-Semitic groups that cloak themselves in modern language."

The petitioners as “citizens of Canada and supporters of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization, which works to support Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria, call on the Canadian government to immediately cease all payments to UNICEF until the purpose of the grants is clarified and UNICEF provides sufficient proof that the funds are used for their states purposes.”

The petition concludes with a request to rectify the damage by donating an equivalent sum to Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria who are “vilified day and night by BDS groups.”

Attorney Nati Rom, Founder of the ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization said, “It is totally unacceptable for any self-respecting government to continue donating money to an organization that diverts the funds from their intended purpose and takes advantage of donor nations to funnel money to groups that advocate boycotting the State of Israel. Most of these groups are anti-Semitic and merely seek provocations.

“I hope that the Canadian Government immediately ends its connection to UNICEF and that other countries soon follow suit.”