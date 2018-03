What is the true significance of the AIPAC conference? The conference brings together ministers and leaders from Israel and around the world. What is the purpose of the conference? Contact Editor The Land Of Israel Network,

Flash90 AIPAC Eve Harrow is taking part in the annual AIPAC Policy Conference. A great line up of Israeli Ministers-including Bennett and Shaked – and Members of Knesset will attend, along with US officials who understand that embracing the Biblical Heartland is the best way to combat the de-legitmization of Israel. Flash90 AIPAC













top