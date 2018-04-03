Two detained for allegedly hanging soldier effigies

Two residents of Jerusalem in their forties are being questioned at Lev Ha'ir police station on suspicion of incitement to draft evasion.





Police detained two men suspected of hanging effigies of IDF soldiers in the Mea Shearim neighborhood last Friday.

During the Purim holiday in Jerusalem, puppets in the form of soldiers were hung in three places. Police officers operating throughout Jerusalem responded quickly and removed them.

At the same time, a focused police investigation was opened, during which evidence and findings were gathered using advanced means that led to identifying two suspects, residents of Jerusalem in their forties. The two were detained for questioning this morning.

The suspects are being questioned at the Lev Ha'ir police lstation on suspicion of incitement to draft evasion. Police point out the investigation is continuing in order to reach all those involved and to bring the matter to the courts.

"The Israel Police will act with determination and with all the tools at its disposal against all those who would make degrading use of a soldier/uniformed figure, and whose actions are liable to incite others to commit acts contrary to the law."