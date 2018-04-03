Watch: Hamas steals electricity from Gaza residents





The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) continued his series of Arabic posts for Gaza Strip residents this morning, Sunday, when he published footage on the COGAT Arabic Facebook page showing Hamas stealing electricity intended for local residents.



The footage was accompanied by a post which said, in Arabic, “The Hamas terrorist organization continues to steal from the Gaza Strip's [residents]. It was reported yesterday that forces from the Hamas terrorist organization arrived at the border of the Gaza Strip at 4:30 p.m. to an area an electricity line passes through, and used the line to connect to electricity pirated from the transmission system, for purposes of terrorism. "



"This is electricity intended for hospitals and schools, but Hamas is not interested in the population, and even oppresses it.”



"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to cynically exploit the residents of the Gaza Strip and steal electricity despite the frequent power outages in the Gaza Strip. Only a week ago we announced that Hamas was stealing the fuel that was brought into the Gaza Strip for the Palestinian public and selling it on the black market for a high price. How long will the Hamas terror organization continue to derive benefits at the expense of the residents of Gaza?”