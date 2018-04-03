Suspected ramming attack in Akko

A driver hit a short while ago a Border Police officer and two soldiers in two different areas in the city of Akko.

First the driver struck the policeman on Yehoshafat Street near the souk, then continued driving and hit the two soldiers near the train station.

The three were lightly injured and are being treated by MDA teams dispatched to the scene and evacuated to the Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya.

MDA EMT and Medi-Cycle Rider Shimon Dahan who arrived first at the scene: "When I arrived at the scene, I saw a 20-year-old sitting, fully conscious. I was told that a car hit him and carried on driving. I provided him with initial medical treatment. He was suffering from injuries to his face and limbs and was evacuated to hospital."

The driver was shot and neutralized. His condition is defined as serious.

Police emphasize that the background to the incident is still unclear.