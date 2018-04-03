Grandson of Munich Olympics terrorist endorsed for Congress

California Democrats endorse grandson of architect of 1972 Munich Massacre, in which 11 Israelis murdered, for a congressional seat.

JTA,

Receiving the coffins from the Munich massacre
Receiving the coffins from the Munich massacre
Eldan David, GPO

California Democrats have endorsed the grandson of an architect of the Munich Massacre for a congressional seat.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Palestinian Arab American, won the state party convention’s endorsement last weekend for the June primary in the 50th District, an inland district west of San Diego. Campa-Najjar has forged ties with his local Jewish community.

Duncan Hunter, a Republican, now holds the seat.

Campa-Najjar’s grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, a mastermind of the terrorist murder of 11 Israeli Olympic athletes and coaches at the 1972 Games in Germany. Al-Najjar was eliminated a year later by Israeli commandos.

Haaretz recently reported on Campa-Najjar’s candidacy, saying he rejected his grandfather’s terrorism. Campa-Najjar, who lived for a time as a youth in the Gaza Strip, has said his “goal is for our generation to be better than our predecessors, and find a way to end this conflict.”

Haaretz quoted two local rabbis who spoke of Campa-Najjar’s commitment to Israel’s security, which he does not see as mutually exclusive with Palestinian Arab rights.




Tags:Olympics, congress, Democrats, California, Munich massacre


