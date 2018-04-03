Yeshiva University eliminated from NCAA basketball tournament

The Maccabees, who were making their first appearance in the national tournament, finished their season with a record of 18-11.

Yeshiva University was eliminated from the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament with an 81-67 opening-round loss to host York College of Pennsylvania.

Gabriel Leifer, a 6-5 forward from Lawrence, New York, led Yeshiva with 18 points. Daniel Katz and Simcha Halpert had 15 and 12 points, respectively, while Tyler Hod contributed 8 points and 9 rebounds.

Yeshiva, a strong three-point shooting squad, missed 26 of its 32 shots from beyond the arc.

York, now 24-4, advanced to play the winner of Friday’s Nazareth-Hamilton matchup on Saturday night.

Matt Scamuffo powered the Spartans, champions of the Capital Athletic Conference, with 24 points.

York led 46-34 at halftime after holding a 19-point advantage at one point.

On Sunday, Y.U. defeated Purchase College, 87-81, in Purchase, New York, to win the Skyline Conference championship and the automatic berth in the national event.

Division III member institutions do not offer scholarships to their student-athletes.