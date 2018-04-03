40 PA Arab illegals arrested in southern Judea

Security forces arrest 40 Arabs trying to cross Green Line illegally from Seam Zone. 10 Arabs suspected of terror activity arrested.

Last night, security forces, including IDF forces and Israel Police, conducted a large-scale crackdown on attempts by PA Arabs to illegally cross the Green Line from the Seam Zone, between Israel’s security barrier and the Green Line, in southern Judea.

During the operation, the forces conducted ambushes which led to the arrests of 40 PA residents.

The suspects were transferred for further interrogation.

In addition, the IDF last night arrested across Judea and Samaria 10 PA Arabs suspected of terror-related activity against civilians and security forces. The suspects were transferred for interrogation.