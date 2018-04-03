Arabs planning a day of escalation and clashes

National and Islamic forces call for confrontations with IDF throughout Judea and Samaria over the coming days.

The national and Islamic forces in Ramallah on Saturday called on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in a mass demonstration this coming Wednesday near the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

The demonstration will be in protest against the U.S. administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will stress the Palestinian adherence to the city of Al-Quds as the eternal capital of “the State of Palestine.”

In a statement issued by the national and Islamic forces, Palestinian Arabs were also called upon to participate in activities in honor of Israel Apartheid Week, which will focus on a total boycott of Israel and opposition to normalization with it.

This coming Friday will be a day of escalation and Arabs are urged to confront the "occupation and its settlers" at all points of friction, including the northern entrance to al-Bireh (Beit El checkpoint). The clashes are expected to begin after Friday prayers in the mosques.