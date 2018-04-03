AIPAC: 18,000 lovers of Israel can't be wrong

Speakers include PM Netanyahu, various ministers and MKs, Congress members, VP Pence, and ambassadors Nikki Haley and David Friedman.

On Sunday, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) will holds its annual conference in Washington.

Over 18,000 pro-Israel Americans will participate in the conference, including Democratic and Republican Congress members, and 3,600 students from 630 campuses across the US. There will also be 283 representatives of students' organizations, and 275 delegations fro Jewish communities across the 50 states.

Arutz Sheva will provide live coverage of the conference and speeches.

During the three-day conference, Israeli and American leaders will speak, and thousands will be meetings and discussions, and encourage Congress to support legislation that will improve US-Israel relations.

Israeli speakers will include Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud), Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud), and MKs Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union), Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid), Sharren Haskel (Likud), Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union), Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union), Michal Rozin (Zionist Union), and Stav Shafir (Zionist Union).

American speakers will include Vice President Mike Pence, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, United States Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green, and the State Department's Policy Planning head.

In the past two years, Netanyahu has refrained from attending the conference, instead choosing to speak via live video from his Jerusalem office. However, he will attend the conference this year, and is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump during the same trip.