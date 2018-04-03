Secret Service confirms: Man shot himself outside White House, no one else was injured.

The Secret Service confirmed that a man shot himself outside the White House on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Secret Service said, "Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse."

"Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim," another tweet stated.

"No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse," Secret Service tweeted a few minutes later, adding that the incident affected both pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area.

According to Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan, the man fired a single shot at himself. She added that Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots, but refused to comment on the shooter's status.

At the time of the incident, US President Donald Trump was at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He will return to Washington, D.C., later on Saturday.

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said, "The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information."

Following the incident, the White House was placed under lockdown, and reporters at the White House were told to shelter in place.

Medical personnel are treating the victim, who has not yet been identified.

On February 23, a Tennessee woman rammed her car into a barrier outside the White House, prompting a lockdown.