Kahlon threatens election if budget not approved

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) on Friday spoke with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and asked that the state budget be approved as scheduled in about two weeks, Hadashot TV reported.

According to the report, Kahlon threatened that if the budget is not approved, he will quit the coalition and force elections.

In recent days, the haredi parties have asked to postpone the approval of the budget until their new draft law is approved. Kahlon did not agree to this request and has demanded that Netanyahu pass the budget on schedule.

The draft law would include a new basic law enshrining Torah study as a basic value of the State of Israel and allowing the government to circumvent a 2012 ruling by the Supreme Court. The ruling, made in response to a suit filed by secular Israelis, declared allowing haredi yeshiva students to defer army service to be discriminatory.

Earlier this week, Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) threatened that if the coalition does not vote for the new draft law, the haredi parties will not vote for the 2019 budget.

Kahlon, meanwhile, related to the state budget in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

“The 2019 budget. For the sake of the IDF soldiers, for the sake of the children, for the sake of the health care system, for the sake of the Holocaust survivors, for the sake of the disabled, for the sake of employment, for the sake of young couples, for the sake of the growth of the economy, for the sake of a strong economy, and for the sake of the continued lowering of the housing prices. I will fight for this to the end," he wrote.

