Effigy of haredi IDF soldier hung in Jerusalem

Police remove second effigy in 12 hours, opposition MK demands coalition speak out against incitement.

An effigy of a haredi IDF soldier was hung on Friday in Jerusalem's Haim Ozer Street.

Police called to the scene removed the effigy.

The haredi effigy was Friday's second: Earlier the same morning, Israel Police officers removed an effigy of an IDF soldier hung in the city's Meah Shearim neighborhood. That effigy was found to be coated in a flammable substance, and police expect that it would have been burned later on.

Just prior to the second incident MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said, "Again in Jerusalem's Meah Shearim neighborhood, a doll dressed as an IDF soldier was hung as if it were the wicked Haman."

"The Israeli government cannot keep quiet in the face of the draft evasions and the incitement against IDF soldiers. The haredi leadership must condemn these trends publicly."