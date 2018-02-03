Watch: Police commissioner attends megilla reading





Hundreds of Border Police offiers participated Thursday evening (Shushan Purim) in a megilla reading.

Attending the reading were Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, Border Police Commander Kobi Shabtai, and Police Rabbi Rami Berachyahu, as well as families from the "Zichron Menachem" organization and Holocaust survivors.

Before they began reading Megillat Esther, Alsheikh said, "In the laws of megilla reading, there is an additional requirement: We must not miss even one word, and we must pronounce every word properly. The reason for this is that the megilla's story is so important."

"Through this story, we learn the Jewish people's narrative and values. Just like we tell the stor of the megilla, we need to tell your story as well: the story of the fighters who protect with their bodies and with self-sacrifice, who serve as the 'breakwater' against terror. I want to thank you, in the name of every citizen of Israel. They are all hearing megilla now, and they know that you are protecting them."

Immediately after they finished reading Megillat Esther, the group gathered for a holiday dinner, celebrating Purim night in Jerusalem.