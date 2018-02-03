Kushner, no longer sharing secrets?

What is Jared Kushner's future in the White House after a security clearance downgrade?

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Jared Kushner at 2017 Saban Forum
Jared Kushner at 2017 Saban Forum
Reuters

Jared Kushner, son and law and adviser to President Donald Trump, lost his top-level security clearance this week.

What’s his future in the White House?




Tags:White House, NPR, Jared Kushner


Related Stories


top