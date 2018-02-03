Jared Kushner, son and law and adviser to President Donald Trump, lost his top-level security clearance this week.
What’s his future in the White House?
Tags:White House, NPR, Jared Kushner
|
Kushner, no longer sharing secrets?
What is Jared Kushner's future in the White House after a security clearance downgrade?
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 02/03/18 00:13
Jared Kushner at 2017 Saban Forum
Reuters
Jared Kushner, son and law and adviser to President Donald Trump, lost his top-level security clearance this week.
What’s his future in the White House?
Tags:White House, NPR, Jared Kushner
Related Stories
top