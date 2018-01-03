Family of rabbi's murderer gets free apartment

The Fatah movement, which is headed by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, gifted a free apartment to the family of Ahmad Nasser Jarar, the terrorist who headed the cell that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach in January.

The apartment was meant to compensate the Jarar family for their previous apartment, which had been destroyed by the IDF following the terror attack, as part of Israel's policy of deterrence.

The official news agency of the Palestinian Authority, Wafa News Agency, reported that "the Fatah movement in the Jenin area gave a fully equipped apartment to the family of the martyr Ahmad Nasser Jarar," as translated and published by the MEMRI Institute researchers.

According to the report, the secretary of the Fatah movement in the Jenin area, Nur al-Din Abu al-Rab, said that "the granting of the apartment to the Shahar Jarar family is meant to emphasize that the Fatah movement is fulfilling its national obligation towards the families of the martyrs of the Israeli occupation forces". He said that the apartment was fully occupied, and praised the role played by all those who contributed to this national action, which "proves that our people are united and does not forget the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Palestine".

Rabbi Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last month near Havat Gilad in Samaria. The terrorists fired at Rabbi Shevach's vehicle at close range and then fled the scene. Jarar was a key member of the terror cell responsible for the shooting attack, and personally participated in the attack and was killed in a shootout earlier this month in Jenin.