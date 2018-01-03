Mosaica's Center for Conflict Resolution by Agreement conducted a survey that examines relationships of Israelis with their neighbors.

The survey was conducted by a sample project panel headed by Dr. Ariel Ayalon. According to the survey, most Israelis (57%) would contact their neighbors in cases of emergency, such as home injury. 40% would ask neighbors to borrow sugar/milk, while 20% would not contact neighbors under any circumstances.

A third of Israelis (31.1%) know only the neighbors on their floor or otherwise near to them, and a third of Israelis (31%) are in close contact with their neighbors.

About a third of Israelis (28.7%) make do with a perfunctory "hello". Only 2% of Israelis replied they don't know their neighbors and their neighbors don't care about them. 6% of Israelis can identify neighbors by face but don't know their names.

The survey also found that women are more likely to interact with their neighbors (35%) compared with 27% of men. It also found that as people get older, they get to know each other and are in contact with neighbors more: 38% aged 55 and over, compared with 26% aged 25-45.

In Judea and Samaria, neighborly relations are closest. Close to 45% are in close contact with their neighbors, compared with a quarter in Tel Aviv and the central region.

The survey was conducted in preparation for "New Speech Week," dedicated to promoting constructive debate scheduled for March 4-10.

"This survey continues a trend we see from a previous survey of a rise in neighbors' conflicts and a growing sense of alienation," Mosaica director Ruth Nahsonon Ankri said, adding that there is a clear and genuine need for good neighbors.

The results of the survey reinforce the need for community mechanisms encouraging neighborly acquaintance, trust-building, and communication channels, as well as providing mediation and conflict resolution services in the community. To this end, there are 37 community mediation and dialogue centers throughout Israel that operate under the local authorities," she said.