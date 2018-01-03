Philanthropist hands out hundreds in 'Purim money'

United Hatzalah accompanied Leonardo Farkas, a Chilean businessman, on a pre-Purim visit to Bnei Brak, where he handed out "Purim gelt" (Purim money) to children.

"It was an incredible experience being with my dear freind Leonardo Farkas yesterday," United Hatzalah Founder and President Eli Beer said. "He is a huge supporter of Israel, Chile, Chabad and many great organizations around the world."

"We went together to Bnei Brak, Israel's poorest and most populated city. It was Leonardo's first time there. Leonardo decided to give 100-200 shekels ($28.7-$57.5) to every child he saw. Hundreds of children came and received this gift from him.

"The amazing thing is that many of these kids were so appreciative and thanked him with such amazing midot (character traits). It was so special for them to receive this beautiful 'Purim gelt' from one of the greatest philanthropists in the world.

"As President and Founder of United Hatzalah, just one of the many organizations that Farkas supports, I can say that I was in awe of the kindness and generosity shown by this pillar of Jewish values. May the nation of Israel know more people like him."