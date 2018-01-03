Netanyahu to be questioned under warning

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be questioned at his Jerusalem home on Friday. His wife will be asked to provide an open testimony.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be questioned under warning on Friday at his residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, Hadashot TV reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, at the same time that the prime minister will be questioned, his wife Sarah will be asked to provide open testimony in the so-called “gift affair”.

It was also reported that police investigators may present identical material to both the prime minister and his wife, as well as recordings they have collected during the investigation.

Two weeks ago, investigators announced that they had collected sufficient evidence to charged Netanyahu with taking bribes and breach of trust over his alleged receipt of some one million shekels ($283,000) in gifts from wealthy businessmen, and charges of collusion with a newspaper publisher to grant political favors in exchange for more sympathetic coverage.

The prime minister dismissed the announcement, maintaining his innocence and brushing off demands he either resign as premier or hand over state affairs to an acting Prime Minister for a leave of absence until the Attorney General makes a decision on the recommendations.

Reports last Friday indicated that Netanyahu could also be questioned in the so-called “Case 4000”, which centers on suspicions that Netanyahu provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the prime minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.