This special episode, just in time for Purim, deals with the exceptionality of the Scroll of Esther in Judaism’s sacred texts.

Dr. Yoel Finkelman, curator of the National Library of Israel’s Judaica Collection, talks about the uniqueness of the scroll’s illustrations in its versions across the world, including the gory violence depicted in the famous Ferrera Scroll.