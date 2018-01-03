Wine in, secrets out

On Purim there is a mitzvah to drink - but does drinking correspond to the view of the Torah?

Contact Editor
Rabbi Pinchas Winston,

Purim megillah father and son
Purim megillah father and son
Flash90

How can such a simple holiday be so complex? On Purim we just have a lot of fun, giving gifts to friends and then having a drinking feast.

Is this really the time we completed our acceptance of Torah?



Loading....

Click here to download the podcast




Tags:Purim, Radio


Related Stories


top