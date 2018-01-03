How can such a simple holiday be so complex? On Purim we just have a lot of fun, giving gifts to friends and then having a drinking feast.
Is this really the time we completed our acceptance of Torah?
Wine in, secrets out
On Purim there is a mitzvah to drink - but does drinking correspond to the view of the Torah?
Rabbi Pinchas Winston, 28/02/18 19:02
Purim megillah father and son
Flash90
Flash90
