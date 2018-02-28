Rabbi urges young women to remain at home Purim night

Leading Bnei Brak rabbi calls on parents, educators, not to allow girls to roam the streets on Purim night.

Notices in the central haredi city of Bnei Brak called on haredi parents and educators not to allow girls to roam the streets on Purim night (Wednesday evening).

"From experience of what the city streets are like on Purim night, I turn to all Jewish parents and educators, and warn them not [to allow] the girls to go out into the streets of the city on Purim night," Bnei Brak's Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Leib Landau wrote in the notice.

"The honor of a king's daughter is within (Psalms, 45:14)," the note added, requesting girls celebrate Purim at home.

Rabbi Landau also penned a request to yeshiva students: "I hereby beg yeshiva students to ensure that 'Purim happiness' remains the happiness of fulfilling a commandment, and does not turn into licentiousness, G-d forbid. Be very careful [to observe] the boundaries of modesty."

He also added that the gatherings on the city's outskirts are the result of "immodest people" who wish to harass girls in the city streets.

"We have an obligation to remove this phenomenon from our streets. This causes tragedies, and the responsible parties must understand that this is an issue of life and death," he concluded.