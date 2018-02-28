'Female combatants harm IDF operations'

Rabbi of Jerusalem Aryeh Stern sent a letter to IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot calling on him to reconsider the Joint Service Order in light of IDF actions over the past year-and-a-half.

Rabbi Stern relates: "During this period, there was wide scope in talks on the topic of 'joint service', and within this framework I heard things that greatly saddened me."

The rabbi of Jerusalem requests in his letter that the chief of staff intervene in three points. Among other things, Rabbi Stern points out that a soldier in a mixed battalion where women also serve cannot keep Jewish law. "He cannot in any way avoid things that are forbidden according to Jewish law, and this is contrary to his way of life and values.

"We are very sorry," writes Rabbi Stern, "to see how the verse 'and your camp shall be holy' was forgotten when the army acted contrary to all principles of modesty."

The rabbi of Jerusalem also warned against a decline in operational performance among mixed-gender units.

"It turns out that many [experts] argue that bring female soldiers into combat units can hurt the army's ability to function professionally, and that's a shame.

"I turn to your honor to reevaluate, taking into consideration my words and the words of all those who turn to you on this subject. It is important that you know that words coming from the heart are said out of love but also out of great anxiety," stresses Rabbi Stern at the end of his letter.