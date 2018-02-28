So, who will take care of you when you are in the grave?

The Manager of the Burial Society of the Jerusalem Jewish community talks about the great challenges in doing the kindness of truth.

Chananya Shachor’s family business is arranging ones’ final stop on life’s journey.

As Manager of the Burial Society of the Jerusalem Jewish community (Chevra Kadisha), he is tasked with the very sensitive issue of burial in Judaism’s holiest city.

He and Eve Harrow discuss burial customs over the ages, how they’ve evolved and why they must continue to evolve- or to some degree return to ancient Second Temple rituals- because of space constraints in a living city with limited area.

The blessing of the Ingathering of the Exiles has a very practical, even, er, grave side, that needs to be discussed despite – or because of it’s potential to be misunderstood. Listen in to an interesting discussion that should have you (re) thinking what awaits us all.