Israeli innovation aims to keep hackers out of your car's GPS

'Only thing preventing autonomous vehicles from becoming popular is fear of protecting them. We know how to protect them.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with GPSdome CEO Omer Sherar about their development of a special protection system against cyber attacks on GPS systems operating in vehicle navigation systems.

"Think of someone trying to take control of your navigation system and directing you somewhere else, we make every GPS system more resistant," says Sherar.

GPSdome is a bolt-on module that provides protection against GPS jamming. It ensures continuity of navigation and timing signals used by autonomous vehicles.

"It allows us to protect human life. We all know that the only thing preventing autonomous vehicles from becoming popular is the fear of protecting them. We're the only company that knows how to protect them."