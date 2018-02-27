Watch: Purim delivery from superheroes

Window cleaners at Tel Aviv's Dana Dwek children's hospital dress as superheroes, surprise hospitalized children with Purim treats - midair.

Rafael Levi,

Purim delivery for children from superheroes
Yiftahel, Rita and Jenny Yerushalmi



