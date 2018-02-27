How can a 'Selfie' help Israeli soldiers?

International campaign aims to encourage Jews around the world to upload photo to social media of them lighting their menorah over Hanukkah.

Light For Peace is an international campaign that aims to encourage Jews from all parts of the world to upload a photo to social media of them lighting their menorah over Hanukkah. For every photo uploaded to social media, a $1 donation will be contributed to the IDF for winter clothing and other essentials.

Already endorsed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the campaign has encouraged tens of thousands of people to light menorah and to participate in the mitzvot of Hanukkah.

Arutz Sheva spoke with the founder of the initiative, Saul Spigler, as he came for a visit to Israel, during which he met soldiers and gave out the gifts from the project.

“Being Chabad Hasidim, we always try to encourage people to do mitzvas,” Spigler said. “So we thought of an idea where people would light the menorah, and for every selfie sent to our Facebook or Instagram, one or two dollars would be given to support the needs of IDF soldiers.

Spigler noted the success of the campaign. “The participants over the years have come from 60 different countries. People love the idea.”

He said that the moment of meeting with soldiers and explaining the campaign to them is “pretty amazing.”

“One soldier in the Hevron area came up to me and said, ‘You should know, the fact that all the Jews from around the world participate in this project makes we want to be a better soldier for them, knowing that I have their love and support.”

He described how the campaign had “decked out” out a soldiers lounge in the Samaria community of Yitzhar.

“At that event , it was very moving because we had Rabbi Shevach’s wife who affixed the mezuzah on the door. It was a pretty amazing moment with a lot of tears.”

Spigler said that the soldiers understand that the campaign is not only about donating money, but also about encouraging people to engage in mitzvot as a way to help the soldiers. “We explain to the soldiers about Hanukkah and about people wanting to help them, and they really love it.”