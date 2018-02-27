ISIS attack on Israeli businessmen in Jordan thwarted

Jordanian newspaper Al Rai reported that Jordanian intelligence recently foiled several terrorist attacks by the Islamic State terror group (ISIS) in Jordan.



According to the report, among the targets the ISIS terror cells planned to attack were the US embassy in Amman and Israeli businessmen visiting Jordan.



Last week, the IDF revealed that in recent years the IDF intelligence had foiled dozens of terror attacks by the Islamic State terrorist organization against many targets around the world.

Among others, the soldiers of the intelligence unit “8200” thwarted the bombing of a plane belonging to “Etihad Airways,” during a flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

"Unit 8200 provided exclusive intelligence information that prevented an aerial attack by the Islamic State in 2017 in Australia," the IDF said.



"Cooperation with the Israeli intelligence community enabled the transfer of information to the local security authorities and led the arrest of the terrorists, after they were already in advanced stages of planning and close to executing the attack The thwarting of the attack led to the rescue of dozens of innocent people and demonstrated that Unit 8200 is a player in the intelligence struggle against the Islamic State. "