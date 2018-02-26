IDF Soldiers: We want our Torah lectures reinstated

Hundreds of soldiers signed a letter sent to Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and to the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Brig.-Gen. Eyal Karim,pleading for the Torah classes that were given on a regular basis in the 'City of Training Bases' on Sundays be restored.

"For many years on Sundays, Rabbi Peretz Einhorn arrived from the Otzem army camp to the gathering area of ​​the soldiers serving in the south, and softened the 'landing' of the soldiers who were coming from their homes back to the military routine. With dedication and talent, he turned our 'Sunday doldrums' and hours of waiting into 'the joy of Sundays' and an optimal use of the time," the soldiers wrote.

"The rabbi speaks to us about values ​​and ethics, and strengthens our will to be better soldiers, disciplined, moral, magnanimous and welcoming. As a former Givati soldier, he has a refreshing attitude as an educator and is a leader in the spirit of the Bible which we received from you when we swore unconditional allegiance to the IDF upon it . 'Look upon me and do as I do' (Judges 7, 17). This is what raises our spirits.

"For many of us, the words of the rabbi at the beginning of the week are a breath of fresh air and constitute our source of oxygen for the ongoing military activity, in which we run and crawl, sweat and fight. Amen," the soldiers wrote.

"The lecture makes us good soldiers, the soldiers you want to lead - moral ​​and disciplined fighters - who are also happy," they concluded.