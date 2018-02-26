It’s time to call out the 'right wing'

Why do ministers, who identify, at least in part, with the Israeli right - meet with senior Palestinian Authority officials?

While the graves of several Israelis murdered in recent jihadist terror attacks are still fresh, it turns out that members of Israel’s "right wing" government have been holding meetings with top-level Palestinian Authority officials. In the most recent gathering, last week Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) met with PA leader Rami Hamdallah.

Josh Hasten asks, "Why is it moral for these meetings to take place with an entity that incites against Israel and the Jewish People on a daily basis?" He says that when "left wing" MKs meet with top PA officials, there is criticism directed their way by the "right." Therefore, Josh argues, it would be hypocritical not to take the current government to task for holding similar meetings.