'Tzohar initiative - Black day for Israel'

Avner Porat, head of public policy at Hotam organization, sharply attacks Tzohar rabbis. 'Will lead to complete anarchy in kashrut.'

Arutz Sheva interviewed Hotam Judaism organization Public Policy head Avner Porat, who attacked the Tzohar organization rabbis who today announced the launch of an alternative kashrut certification system.

"The Tzohar initiative is a black day for Israel," says Porat, "This means dismantling the Chief Rabbinate's kashrut established by Rabbi Kook."

Flash 90 Kashrut inspector

He warns of the beginning of a very negative trend. "This is an opening that will lead to complete anarchy in kashrut issues that will affect the entire State of Israel."

In response to the question of whether the public is not relying less on Rabbinate kashrut, Porat replies, "This is an urban legend. Organizations like Tzohar and others like them have been spreading lies for years. The Chief Rabbinate is concerned about the Jewish status of the State of Israel. As in any system there are problems that need to be corrected - and they're corrected."

In announcing the initiative, Tzohar responded to questions over how Israeli law prohibits any supervising entities other than the Rabbinate from using the word ‘kosher’ in their certificates in order to prevent fraud.

The Tzohar initiative is therefore officially described as a “Food Supervision” and rather than use the word kosher, the certificate lists how the approved establishment acts in full accordance with the various halakhic requirements for a kosher certification.