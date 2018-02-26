Dinner survey:

Tags:survey
Related Stories
- Study suggests Israelis in Europe disconnect from Judaism
- Survey: Israel Hayom still most popular newspaper
- Survey: 98% of Jewish baby boys in Israel are circumcised
- Survey of political Right: Who would replace Netanyahu?
- German solider sympathizes with Hamas, gets thrown out of army
- How many haredim are on social media?
- Poll shows Yesh Atid leading Likud
- 83% of Israelis are satisfied with where they live
- Soldiers perceived to contribute most to the success of Israel
- 35% of Hungarians are anti-Semitic