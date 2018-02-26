General closure on Judea and Samaria on Purim

Israel to impose general closure on Judea and Samaria during Purim holiday, Crossings to Gaza will be closed as well.

A general closure will be imposed on Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and the crossings to Gaza will be closed at midnight on Tuesday, ahead of the Purim holiday, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The decision on the general closure and closure of the crossings was made by the political echelon.

The opening of the crossings and the lifting of the closure will take place at midnight next Sunday, according to an assessment of the situation.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that during the closure, only humanitarian, medical, and exceptional cases will be permitted entry, all subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Closures are generally imposed on PA-assigned areas during holidays when the risk of terror attacks is higher.