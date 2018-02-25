27-year-old Israeli woman killed in New Jersey hit-and-run

Holon woman dies after being hit by a car in New Jersey shortly after she exited a bus

Arutz Sheva Staff,

An Israeli woman was killed Saturday night in a traffic accident in New Jersey.

Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman from Holon who was killed Saturday night when she was hit by a passing car shortly after she exited a bus.

The driver apparently did not stop after the accident, and fled the scene, police say.

The Israeli consulate in New York is helping to arrange transfer of the woman’s body to Israel for burial.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday regarding the accident.

“A 27-year-old Israeli citizen from Holon was killed last night in a traffic accident in New Jersey. The Israeli consulate in New York is working to bring the victim home to Israel.”




