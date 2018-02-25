Former Shin Bet head: 'I didn't know Raviv's name'

Ex-security head rejects allegations over performance before Rabin's murder. 'I didn't know his name as I didn't know thousands of agents.'

Former Shin Bet security service head Carmi Gillon spoke today about his responsibility for the Shin Bet's failure to prevent Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassination.

"Show me how many more people took responsibility like I did, and resigned from their job. According to Prime Minister Peres, I should have continued to head the Shin Bet. I resigned because I know what responsibility is and I have integrity, and that's what I expect from every public figure and government official," Gilon said in an interview on Galatz.

Gilon claimed in the interview that he did not know about Avishai Raviv's operation as a Shin Bet agent until his name was revealed in the media; not even when Raviv was among the demonstrators in front of his home. "I didn't know Avishai Raviv at the time. His name on Channel 2 may be Avishai Raviv, but I certainly didn't know him. I didn't know his name as I didn't know the names of thousands of Shin Bet agents.

Avishai Raviv's mission was to monitor right-wing activities. His code name was 'Champagne'. Raviv was brought to trial in 2000 for not preventing Rabin's assassination.

"It's clear that the Jewish Department knew who Avishai Raviv was, but it's also clear that the head of the Shin Bet doesn't know about every single one," he added.

During the interview, Gilon revealed who was the person who found the place where abducted IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman was hidden. "The man who broke the case, who stands at the head of the police today, is Roni Alsheich. It's not Gideon Ezra, not me, it's Roni Alsheikh with a lot of desk workers who assissted him."