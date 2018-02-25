Netanyahu weighs massive construction project in Har Bracha

Likud MKs Miri Regev, Yariv Levon and Zeev Elkin presented this morning, Sunday, to the Prime Minister during a meeting of Likud ministers the request of widow Miriam Ben-Gal, who lost her husband Itamar in a stabbing attack three weeks ago, to approve the construction of 800 housing units in Har Bracha in response to the attack.



The ministers cited the widow's words calling for "a fitting Zionist response to the murder," adding that the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said that there were 800 housing units in Har Bracha which could have been granted a valid building plan, but which were taken off the table due to Obama, and which can now be approved.



The Prime Minister said in response that "he wants to promote the construction in Har Bracha" and instructed the adviser to the government secretary, Ronen Peretz, to clarify how to promote the construction in response to the attack.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said in response: "This is an important statement and an important step, and all of Israel expects to see a correct statement and immediate and determined action. Our enemies will know that any attempt to harm us will only strengthen us. The approval of 800 units in Har Bracha and the consequential turning of Har Bracha into a city is the fitting Zionist answer to this despicable murder.”



Earlier this morning, the demand of Miriam Ben-Gal, the widow of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, was published. "I find it difficult to understand what is delaying the prime minister from announcing the approval of the construction of 800 housing units in Har Bracha and turning it into a city in response to this attack that robbed us of a father and a husband and a son and a friend, an announcement that does not even require a vote but only his personal decision. We must not wait," she said.