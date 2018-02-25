Minister Ariel requests Netiv Ha'avot demolition postponement

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel called on the Supreme Court to approve postponement of the demolition of homes in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood.

"We are making every effort that there'll be a postponement regarding Netiv Ha'avot to allow construction of alternative housing for families whose homes are being demolished," said Minister Ariel.

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of 15 houses in Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after a disputed strip of land was found to run through them. The remaining homes in the neighborhood are entirely on state land.

"I very much hope the Supreme Court, which erred last time and decided to demolish the entire houses, even though it was possible to make do with partial and limited destruction, this time grant the residents' request for an extension."

The Minister explained that rejection of his request would mean a wholly gratuitous transfer of the residents for several months to guest houses.

"There's no point in moving them around, children and adults, in guest houses and field schools for several months. We'll wait for the Supreme Court to decide," Ariel noted.