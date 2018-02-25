Deadly road accident along Trans-Samaria Highway

A 40-year-old man was killed Sunday morning and two others were injured in a road accident on Route 5 near the Oranit Checkpoint.



The accident involved a truck and a private car. MDA teams were forced to confirm the death of the forty-year-old man.



The condition of the two injured persons is defined as light. They were evacuated by MDA medics for further treatment at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.



MDA paramedic Sagi Abramov, who arrived at the scene of the accident, said: "This is a very serious road accident. A 40-year-old man was lying next to a pickup truck, unconscious with a severe head injury. We performed several medical checks to administer him treatment, but his injury was very severe and his death was soon confirmed. The driver of the truck and another injured man from the truck, men about 40 years old, were walking around the scene, fully conscious and suffering from limb injuries. We gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital.

Police said that as a result of the accident, the road has been blocked to vehicular traffic in both directions. The public is asked to use alternative roads.