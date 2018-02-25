Report: Police wiretapped suspects in 'Case 4000'

According to report, breakthrough in 'Case 4000' came from police wiretaps of top Bezeq officials.

Police reportedly listened in on conversations between top Bezeq officials and the Walla news site, leading to a breakthrough in the investigation nicknamed 'Case 4000'.

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit gave the go-ahead after Walla CEO Ilan Yehoshua handed over recordings of conversations in which Bezeq CEO Stella Handler and owner Shaul Elovitch are heard ordering Walla employees to skew coverage on the Walla site in order to make it more favorable to Netanyahu.

Plenty of details have emerged last week about “Case 4000”, which centers on suspicions that Netanyahu provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the prime minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.

Earlier this week, Shlomo Filber, the Director General of the Communications Ministry and a close associate of Netanyahu, signed a deal to turn state’s evidence in the case.

Filber is expected to incriminate Netanyahu in exchange for a light sentence. Filber himself, who was one of the seven people arrested this week in connection with the case, is suspected of taking bribes, disrupting interrogation procedures, and accepting something fraudulently.

According to reports, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to provide testimony to police next week in both in the so-called 'Submarine Affair' as well as in 'Case 4000' this week.

The police, according to Hadashot, are not willing to say on what matters the prime minister will be questioned, and it is not yet known how long they will be allotted for this purpose.