Woman in critical condition after J'lem apartment fire

Woman about 50 years old found unconscious at scene evacuated to hospital.

A fire broke out this morning, Sunday, in an apartment on Bayit Vegan street in Jerusalem.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene rescued a woman about 50 years old from the apartment. She was unconscious.

Medics employed resuscitation techniques on the woman and evacuated her to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in the city.

The woman's condition was defined as critical.

Senior MDA medic Danny Rottenberg described, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw smoke coming from the porch of a first-floor apartment. Firefighters rescued from the apartment a woman in her 60s who was unconscious, with third-degree burns on her whole body, and who suffered from smoke inhalation.

“We administered life-saving first aid and resuscitation methods. When it became possible, we put her on an ambulance and evacuated her in critical condition for further resuscitation efforts at the hospital.”