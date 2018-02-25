Haley: Ceasefire could have saved lives days ago

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded to the UN Security Council's adoption of Resolution 2401, which calls for a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria.

"In the three days it took us to adopt this resolution, how many mothers lost their kids to the bombing and shelling?" Haley asked. "How many more images did we need to see of fathers holding their dead children? All for nothing, because here we are voting for a ceasefire that could have saved lives days ago."

"And after all of this time, hardly anything has changed in the resolution except a few words and some commas. The Syrian people should not have to die waiting for Russia to organize their instructions from Moscow, or to discuss it with the Syrians.

"Our goal with this resolution is clear: The Assad regime needs to stop its military activities around eastern Ghouta, and for once, allow humanitarian access to all of those who need it. We are deeply skeptical that the regime will comply. But we supported this resolution because we must demand nothing less. We owe this to the innocent people of Syria begging for help.

"In the days to come, our resolve to stand by our demands in this resolution will be tested. All of us must rise to the challenge of maintaining this ceasefire, just as we came together today. All of us must do everything we can to make the demands of this resolution a reality. It’s the only way to restore the credibility of this Council. The Syrian people have been waiting long enough."

At least 500 people, including 121 children, have been killed over the past week in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday. Twenty-nine of those were killed on Saturday, including 17 in the area's main town of Douma.

Eastern Ghouta, currently held by rebels, is under bombardment by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, and the death toll since Monday is the highest since an alleged chemical attack killed hundreds in the area in 2015.