Activists demonstrate in support of deporting infiltrators

As left-wing protesters gathered to rally against the government's planned deportation of illegal African work-seeking migrants, hundreds of residents from south Tel Aviv and activists from the grass-roots Zionist organization Im Tirtzu staged a counter demonstration in support of the deportation.

The counter-demonstration was held in the memory of Esther Galili, a 70-year-old resident of southern Tel Aviv and a Holocaust survivor who was beaten to death by an illegal migrant exactly eight years ago on February 24, 2010.

Activists held signs reading "Residents of South Tel Aviv also Deserve Human Rights" and "Illegal Migrants - not Refugees," and labelled the effort to keep the migrants in Israel a "deceitful campaign orchestrated by the anti-Israel New Israel Fund and carried out by far-Left Israeli NGOs."

Sheffi Paz, leader of "The South Tel Aviv Liberation Front," said that the protest in support of the illegal migrants was a "show of hatred for the residents of south Tel Aviv."

"On the day marking the murder of Esther Galili, radical left-wing groups are holding a protest under the guise of helping the residents of south Tel Aviv," said Paz. "But they are not for south Tel Aviv. They don't even know south Tel Aviv."

"For us residents of southern Tel Aviv," continued Paz, "our sense of security has been robbed, our community has been lost, and our personal freedoms have been taken. Now they are trying to steal our identity and take the one thing we have left."

Im Tirtzu's Policy Director Alon Schvartzer said, "Today we see once again who is working on behalf of the residents of South Tel-Aviv and who is working against them."

Im Tirtzu has been assisting the residents of southern Tel Aviv in their efforts to save their neighborhood and regain their security and personal safety.

"The time has come for the New Israel Fund and their radical-Left allies to stop harassing Israeli society and the residents of South Tel-Aviv," Schvartzer added. "We are calling on decision makers to stand up for a Jewish and democratic Israel, and to not cave into this deceitful campaign."

Most Israelis support deporting illegal infiltrators, under a policy which offers those immigrating to third countries before March 30 cash payments of $3,500. The government has reached an agreement with Rwanda to accept those who wish to go there. Women, children, and illegal immigrants who filed for asylum before January 1, 2018, but have yet to receive a formal ruling on their claims will not have to leave during the first stage of deportations.

Some 15,000 infiltrators self-deported since 2014, though some 40,000 – not including children born to infiltrators in Israel – remain in the country.