Israel issues travel warning for Colombia

Israel's Foreign Ministry warns several Colombia regions are at risk for crime and terror attacks.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a travel warning for those planning to travel to Colombia, warning that several areas of the country are at risk regions for crime and terror.

These areas, the Ministry said, are characterized by murder, assault, armed robbery, organized crime, blackmail, robbery, and kidnappings done for the purpose of collecting ransom.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) terror organization has also carried out several terror attacks,some of them fatal. Chances are reasonable that it will continue planning additional attacks, the Ministry warned.

Most of ELN's efforts are concentrated in areas popular with tourists.

Areas at risk include transportation centers, markets and malls, local government buildings, hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, sporting events and cultural centers, educational institutions, airports, and public places.