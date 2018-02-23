Tech giant Amazon has driven more than a quarter of the S&P 500's gains in 2018.
But Amazon's gains have some investors worried about other sectors of the economy that are lagging behind.
Can the 'Amazon effect' hurt your investments?
Technology giant Amazon grows significantly every day. How can this affect your money?
Arutz Sheva Staff, 23/02/18 11:07
