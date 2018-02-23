Haley: Trump's peace plan is almost ready

Nikki Haley says neither side will love the plan, but they won't hate it, either.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday night announced that US President Donald Trump's peace plan is nearly ready.

Speaking at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, Haley said, "They're coming up with a plan. It won't be loved by either side, and it won't be hated by either side."

She also said she believes US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt and White House Adviser Jared Kushner are working on the plan.

"I think they're finishing it up," she added.

Responding to University of Chicago's Institute of Politics Head David Axelrod's question regarding whether the new plan would support a one-state solution, Haley said, "It's for them to decide.... It is hard for me to see how they would want that (a single state - ed.)."

She also said that in her opinion, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority "are pushing toward a two-state solution. We're just going to support whatever they decide they want to do."

"If they decide on two states, the United States will support two states. If they decide on certain boundaries, the United States is going to support those boundaries."